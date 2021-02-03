Dubai’s Global Village cancels shows, fireworks amid coronavirus countermeasures

Dubai’s Global Village has confirmed it will be suspending its shows and street entertainment starting from Wednesday until further notice in line with recent measures announced by the government to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“In alignment with recent government authority announcements, shows and street entertainment have been suspended as a preventative measure, from today, Wednesday 3rd Feb 2021, until further notice. Fireworks are also canceled for the next two weekends,” the Global Village tweeted.

“The Mission Speed stunt show will continue to operate with socially distanced seating. The rest of the park is still operating with world-class safety measures in place. We invite you to enjoy our open air shopping, dining, rides and attractions from 4pm daily,” the venue added in a second tweet.

On Monday, the Dubai Government announced it was tightening coronavirus restrictions on entertainment and leisure venues and activities. The latest measures include the shutting down pubs and bars, reducing audience capacity of seated indoor venues, including cinemas and entertainment and sports venues, to 50 percent, reducing capacity at hotels to 70 percent and reducing capacity at shopping malls to 70 percent for the month of February.

Restaurants and cafes will be also be required to close by 1:00 am and no entertainment activities will be allowed on the premises, according to the government.

