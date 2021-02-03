Dubai’s Global Village cancels shows, fireworks amid coronavirus countermeasures

Dubai’s Global Village has confirmed it will be suspending its shows and street entertainment starting from Wednesday until further notice in line with recent measures announced by the government to stem the spread of COVID-19.
1/2 In alignment with recent government authority announcements, shows and street entertainment have been suspended as a preventative measure, from today, Wednesday 3rd Feb 2021, until further notice. Fireworks are also canceled for the next two weekends. pic.twitter.com/KqUBdup1Q0— Global Village القرية العالمية (@GlobalVillageAE) February 3, 2021
Catch up: #Dubai tightens #coronavirus restrictions on entertainment and leisure, shutting down bars and limiting capacities at malls, cinemas and hotels.— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 2, 2021
Find out the new rules:https://t.co/ehq1ef8lPI
Last Update: Wednesday, 03 February 2021 KSA 20:36 - GMT 17:36