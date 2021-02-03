Formula E says opener in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah still on despite COVID-19 entry ban

The Formula E electric motor racing series still plans to start its season in Saudi Arabia this month despite the kingdom suspending entry from 20 countries to limit the spread of COVID-19, organizers said on Tuesday.
The Saudi state news agency said the temporary ban, effective from Wednesday, included arrivals from Germany, the United States, Britain and France.
Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.
Formula E is headquartered in Britain with teams also from France and Germany.
“Formula E is still planning to stage the season-opening double header on February 26 and 27,” said a spokeswoman.
“Due to an exemption granted by the Kingdom, Formula E visas to enter remain valid. We are working on solutions to get all personnel there in the safest manner possible.”
The two Saudi races in Diriyah will be the first Formula E has staged at night.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia to host all-electric Formula E’s first night race in Diriyah
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia bans entry from 20 countries starting Feb. 3
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia extends travel restrictions, border closure to May 17
Saudi Arabia reports 310 COVID-19 cases, four deaths
Saudi Arabia reports 200 pct increase in coronavirus cases in Jan: Spokesman
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 03 February 2021 KSA 04:11 - GMT 01:11