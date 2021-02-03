GSK, CureVac to develop vaccine against COVID-19 variants

British pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac on Wednesday announced plans to jointly develop a coronavirus vaccine with the potential to counter multi-variants of COVID-19.

“The development program will begin immediately, with the target of introducing the vaccine in 2022, subject to regulatory approval,” a joint statement said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

GSK will also support the manufacture this year of up to 100 million doses of CureVac’s first generation COVID-19 vaccine, it added.

The collaboration, building on an existing relationship, is to develop next generation COVID-19 vaccines “with the potential for a multi-valent approach to address multiple emerging variants in one vaccine”.

The pair noted that “the increase in emerging variants with the potential to reduce the efficacy of first generation COVID-19 vaccines requires acceleration of efforts to develop vaccines against new variants to keep one step ahead of the pandemic”.

GSK chief executive Emma Walmsley said “next generation vaccines will be crucial in the continued fight against COVID-19”.

The value of the new collaboration was put at 150 million euros ($181 million).

“We are very pleased to build on our existing relationship with GSK with a new agreement,” said CureVac chief executive Franz-Werner Haas.

“With the help of GSK’s proven vaccine expertise, we are equipping ourselves to tackle future health challenges with novel vaccines.”

Read more:

Sinopharm, second COVID-19 vaccine not 100 pct effective against S. African variant

Pfizer estimates its COVID-19 vaccine sales to reach $15 bln in 2021

France’s health body clears use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

Last Update: Wednesday, 03 February 2021 KSA 11:34 - GMT 08:34