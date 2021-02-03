Kuwait tightens coronavirus restrictions: Closes shops, restaurants at night

Kuwait had announced it will be closing all commercial activities from eight in the evening until five in the morning as part of measures to stem the spread of COVID-19, according to a decision by the Council of Ministers.

Restaurants will be closed evenings from 8 pm until 5 am and only take out orders and delivery will be allowed, according to the decision.

The Kuwait cabinet also ordered all gatherings, including the celebrations of national holidays, to be banned as part of the updated rules.

The cabinet has also ordered all sports federations to stop their activities until further notice.

Kuwait civil aviation authority suspended all direct commercial flights to and from Britain as of Jan. 6 until further notice after multiple countries took similar measures to combat the spread of the new highly infectious COVID-19 variant which was first detected in the UK.

Last Update: Wednesday, 03 February 2021 KSA 21:48 - GMT 18:48