Saudi Arabia reports 306 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 306 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 368,945 cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
The death toll rose by three to 6,386.
The Kingdom reported 290 new recoveries Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 360,400.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia is 2,159, the health ministry said, 379 of which are critical cases.
Saudi Arabia will temporarily suspend entry to the Kingdom for those coming from or transiting from 20 countries, starting at 9 pm local time on February 3, according to the Ministry of Interior, as part of measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.
“The Ministry of Interior announced that a temporary suspension for entry to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia [from 20 countries] has been enforced on non-citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families,” the Saudi Press Agency said in a statement.
Last Update: Wednesday, 03 February 2021 KSA 15:50 - GMT 12:50