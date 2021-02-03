UAE detects record number of new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates detected 3,977 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest daily toll since the outbreak began in the country, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed infections in the UAE now stands at 3133,626.
Twelve people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll in the country to 878.
Meanwhile, 4,075 people recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries in the UAE to 289,276.
Health officials have been reporting a surge of infections this past month. Over 3,000 new cases have been recorded per day for weeks.
Officials said they will begin to enforce harsher punishments against COVID-19 regulation rulebreakers to help curb the outbreak.
