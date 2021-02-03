UN veteran Timur Goksel dies aged 76 in Beirut after contracting COVID-19

Former senior adviser and spokesman for the UN, Timur Goksel, has died in Beirut aged 76 after contracting COVID-19.

The former diplomat was hospitalized with an acute lung infection.

Goksel joined the UN in 1968 where he started as Information Assistant then became the officer-in-charge of the newly opened UN information center in Ankara.

In 1979, he was assigned as Press Information Officer and Spokesman to UNIFIL at Naqoura and later in 1995 he became a Senior Adviser of UNIFIL where he conducted lectures, seminars and workshops for diplomats and military officials on public information, communication policies in peacekeeping, theory, and practice of peacekeeping and international organizations.

Last Update: Wednesday, 03 February 2021