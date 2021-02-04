Bahrain’s door-to-door vaccination campaign: All you need to know

Bahrain launched the GCC region’s first mobile COVID-19 vaccination campaign in mid-January, allowing medical teams to make home visits to those unable to commute, or attend dedicated centers, reported Mobi Health News agency.

The Kingdom launched a number of initiatives to make sure that senior citizens and high risk residents are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Bahrain’s official news agency reported that the launch of the mobile vaccination initiative is under the control of the country’s Executive Committee, headed by Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Those who are eligible for the mobile vaccination program can submit a request on Bahrain's Ministry of Health website or on its official BeAware app. Once submitted, and the request approved, they will then be contacted by a member of the mobile unit program who will schedule a home visit in advance to administer the vaccine and a mobile unit will be sent to their home.

The country’s health ministry said that it “monitors applications submitted through its website and determines needs of the elderly, and people with special needs who registered to receive the vaccination.”

The country’s BeAware app, launched for contact tracing at the beginning of the outbreak, has been a part of the government’s rigorous efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Bahrain is currently leading one of the world’s top vaccination programs, alongside the UAE, Israel and the UK. Reuters reported that at least 174,075 people have taken COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, accounting for 5.3 percent of the country’s population.

During the last week, Bahrain averaged around 2,259 administered doses per day, meaning that it will take 146 more days to administer enough to cover another 10 percent of its population, Reuters reports.

The Kingdom has said that it aims to vaccinate its total population, which is around 1.6 million people, free of charge.

