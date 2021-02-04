Saudi Arabia reports 303 coronavirus cases, three deaths

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 303 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 369,248, according to the Ministry of Health.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Kingdom also reported 297 new recoveries, bringing the total to 360,697. The death toll rose by three to 6,389.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (303) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (3) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (297) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (360,697) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/7nIYn9OC9T — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) February 4, 2021

There are 2,162 active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, 395 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia has introduced new rules to curb a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, including the suspension of all indoor dining at restaurants and cafes for 10 days, according to the interior ministry.

The new rules that come into effect on Thursday at 10 pm local time include a suspension on all recreational and entertainment activities for 10 days as well.

Saudi Arabia will close all cinemas, indoor entertainment centers, independent indoor games venues or those located in restaurants or shopping centers, etc, gyms and sports centers for a period of 10 days as part of countermeasures against COVID-19, according to an official announcement early on Thursday.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia bans entry from 20 countries starting Feb. 3

Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia: New rules, penalties for restaurants and cafes

COVID-19 rules in Saudi Arabia: Events, weddings canceled and cinemas, gyms closed

Last Update: Thursday, 04 February 2021 KSA 15:48 - GMT 12:48