UAE records 3,249 coronavirus cases after conducting 156,472 tests

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday recorded 3,249 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 316,875, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The country also reported 3,904 new recoveries, raising the total to 293,180.

The death toll rose by ten on Thursday to 888.

According to WAM, the UAE has conducted 156,472 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours.

Students in the United Arab Emirates will gradually return to in-person classes in the country’s public schools starting February 14, the UAE’s Ministry of Education on said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Education also said that distance learning will remain available as an option until the end of the school year, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The UAE has been building up its capacity to create and manufacture their own homegrown vaccine to battle the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to support the country, and the international community, official spokesperson for the country’s health sector, Dr. Farida al-Hosani, said.

