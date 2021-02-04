EU names industry chief Breton to ramp up vaccine output after delays by AstraZeneca

European Union industry commissioner Thierry Breton was put in charge of a new vaccine production task force on Thursday after the EU executive came under fire over delays with deliveries of vaccines against the coronavirus.
People queue at a walk-in COVID-19 testing centre at Wilhelmstrasse, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Berlin, Germany. (Reuters)
Breton, a close Macron ally, attended two vaccine summits earlier this week, one hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday and the other by Macron on Tuesday, in a sign Europe’s two most powerful leaders want to focus minds in Brussels.
“I don’t want to blame companies too much. It’s a pretty complex process,” Breton told a small group of reporters. “But what I told them is: I need to be informed immediately (of any production issue). I need transparency. Don’t wait too long.”
However, Breton said cooperation between pharmaceutical companies to produce vaccine developed by rivals, following the model of Sanofi producing Pfizer vaccines, will be done on a voluntary basis, and that there was no plan to force firms to share licenses with competitors to scale up vaccine output.