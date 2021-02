Gulf Arab states launch new restrictions over coronavirus fears

Gulf Arab states on Thursday launched new restrictions over fears of the coronavirus resurging across their countries.

With populations including largely young and healthy foreign laborers, many Gulf countries have avoided the higher death tolls seen elsewhere around the world. However, reported case numbers appear to be rising since the New Year, sparking concern even as several regional countries have some of the highest per capita vaccination rates in the world.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

In Saudi Arabia, where authorities already have banned travel to the Kingdom from 20 countries, including the US, officials also ordered all weddings and parties suspended. It closed down all shopping malls, gyms and other locations for 10 days, as well as indoor dining. Authorities warned the new measures could be extended.

The Kingdom also ordered cemeteries to ensure it conducted graveside funerals with a distance of 100 meters (328 feet) between them.

State-run Saudi Press Agency said the new procedures were due to “the emergence of indicators of an increase in the epidemic curve in some regions of Saudi Arabia that were caused by lax implementation of the preventive and precautionary measures and approved protocols.”

Saudi Arabia saw a peak in coronavirus cases in June. The Kingdom brought those daily reported case numbers down under 100 in early January, but reported over 300 cases on Wednesday alone, according to government statistics.

Overall, the Kingdom has reported over 368,000 cases of COVID-19, with 6,380 deaths.

Read more: Kuwait tightens coronavirus restrictions: Closes shops, restaurants at night

In Kuwait, authorities have ordered a two-week ban on foreigners arriving to the country beginning Sunday. Separately, officials have ordered most businesses closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday for the next month. It closed health clubs, spas and gyms, as well as banned celebrations for its upcoming Feb. 25 National Day.

A safety sign is seen at the entrance of a restaurant in Mall of the Emirates after the UAE government eased a curfew and allowed stores to reopen, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 5, 2020. (Reuters)

“Non-compliance and recklessness could take the country back to square one in its fight against the pandemic,” Kuwaiti Health Minister Dr. Basel Al Sabah said, according to the state-run KUNA news agency.

Kuwait similarly saw case numbers drop beginning in late November, only to begin to spike after the New Year. The small nation has reported over 166,000 cases of the coronavirus, with 950 deaths.

Qatar similarly announced new restrictions Wednesday on daily life, though not as severe as other countries. In Doha, the state-run Qatar News Agency quoted COVID-19 task force chairman Dr. Abdullatif al-Khal as warning that “a remarkable increase with an accelerated pace in the number of infections and the reproductive factor of the virus were recorded, which may be an early indicator of a possible second wave.”

Qatar also has seen cases begin to rise after the New Year. Overall, the country has reported over 152,000 cases of the virus, with 240 deaths.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Oman, which has closed its land borders since mid-January but kept flights going, has been warning its public that cases continue to rise. It also reported finding cases of people infected with coronavirus variants.

Omani Health Minister Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saidi also said earlier this week that “some people (have been) taking off their tracking bracelet after arriving at the country’s border crossings, and putting them on elderly people who do not usually leave the home” to avoid quarantining, according to the Times of Oman. The sultanate requires people to remain quarantined at home for a week after coming into the country.

Read more: Coronavirus: Bahrain receives first shipment of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine

Oman has reported over 134,000 coronavirus cases, with 1,500 deaths attributed to the virus.

Earlier this week, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, which opened itself as an international travel destination in July, closed all bars and pubs for the entire month of February and limit other activities after a spike in coronavirus cases followed New Year’s Eve celebrations that drew visitors from around the world.

Dubai authorities also warned hotels and restaurants to “postpone any activity that leads to large gatherings such as weekend brunches,” the state-linked newspaper The National reported. Dubai’s alcohol-soaked weekend brunches, which feature unlimited food and drinks, had been going on at some restaurants and bars despite the pandemic.

Read more:

UAE detects record number of new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus: Oman extends land border closure until February 8

Bahrain’s door-to-door vaccination campaign: All you need to know

Last Update: Thursday, 04 February 2021 KSA 11:22 - GMT 08:22