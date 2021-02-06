Abu Dhabi requires weekly COVID-19 tests for government employees, reduces attendance

Abu Dhabi government employees will be required to undergo a weekly COVID-19 test as authorities reduce office attendance to 30 percent capacity, the capital’s media office announced on Saturday.

“The Department of Government Support has approved reducing attendance at the workplace in Abu Dhabi government and semi-government entities to 30 per cent, to bolster precautionary measures implemented in the emirate and protect the health of employees and their families,” the media office said in a Twitter thread.



Those who are volunteers in the country’s vaccine trials or anyone who has already been vaccinated and “have active icons (gold stars or letter E)” on the government’s COVID-19 app Alhosn are exempt from the weekly PCR test.



Meanwhile, remote work has been approved for all employees that can fully complete their job tasks remotely, those who are 60 years or older, employees with chronic diseases or a weak immunity, and people of determination.

Rules to enter Abu Dhabi

The emirate updated entry rules last month which went into effect on February 1.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced that UAE citizens and residents in the country will be granted entry within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result. A mandatory PCR test must be taken on the fourth day of entry for those who stay for four days or more, and on the eighth day for those staying eight days or more.

A negative test result from a laser DPI test can be used to enter the UAE's capital within 24 hours of taking the test. However, a mandatory PCR test is still required on the third day of entry for those who stay for 48 hours or more, and on the seventh day for those staying seven days or more.

Last Update: Saturday, 06 February 2021 KSA 13:02 - GMT 10:02