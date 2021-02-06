Denmark removes ban on UAE flights starting Feb. 7: Embassy

Denmark has suspended its ban on flights arriving from the United Arab Emirates starting from February 7, the Gulf country’s embassy announced on Saturday.

Passengers will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result received within 24 hours before the flight departure.



“Upon arrival they are required to be tested and subsequently isolated for 10 days,” the UAE’s embassy added in a Twitter post.



In January, the UAE said it was in talks with Denmark after the Nordic country temporarily halted all flights arriving from the Gulf Arab state, a major travel hub, due to potentially unreliable coronavirus tests in Dubai.



Denmark’s transport ministry said the five-day travel restrictions, comes after concerns were raised about the coronavirus tests administered in Dubai before departure. It added it had taken the decision after a detailed tip-off, without elaborating.



“All accredited UAE testing centers are regularly subject to strict quality checks,” the UAE foreign ministry said, adding there are severe penalties for non-compliance with international standards to ensure the highest level of quality in testing.



The statement said the UAE was communicating with Danish authorities “to clarify the details and cases” behind the decision in order to guarantee the safety of all travelers.

Last Update: Saturday, 06 February 2021 KSA 17:08 - GMT 14:08