Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Saturday it had signed the decree authorizing the emergency use of monoclonal antibodies to treat the coronavirus.

Italy’s medicines regulator AIFA on Friday had given its green light for emergency use of COVID-19 antibody therapies developed by U.S drugmakers Eli Lilly and Regeneron.

Last Update: Saturday, 06 February 2021 KSA 14:28 - GMT 11:28