Lebanon eases COVID-19 restrictions, allows supermarkets and banks to reopen

Lebanon will start a plan to gradually ease the total closure restrictions implemented to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, this reduction is organized into four phases, during the first phase supermarkets will be allowed to reopen, and banks will operate at a 20 percent capacity.

Lebanon witnessed a peak in its coronavirus cases in January after reopening the country during the holidays. Shortly afterward, the government imposed a total closure that was implemented across all sectors.

During the implementation of the reopening plan, the all-day curfew will remain in effect, and mobility would still be conditional on permission granted from the official platform launched by the government.

The transition from one stage to another is based on a periodic evaluation by the Ministerial Committee, which considers the health indicators of the epidemic’s spread.

From 8 to 22 February, industries related to agriculture, poultry, livestock, and milk production will also be allowed to operate in the first phase.

Public transportation through buses and vans only will be resumed at a 30 percent capacity.

The public sector, non-governmental organizations, and UN agencies will operate with an occupancy rate of 20 percent.

The education sector and nurseries will not be opened. Still, the Ministry of Education will coordinate with the Ministry of Health a study of the data to establish a mechanism for opening this sector.

Taxis will be able to reoperate during the second phase of opening, which starts on 8 March.

Places of Worship, beaches, and restaurants will not open until the end of March during the final stage.

Until further notice, bars, nightclubs, ski centers, convention, and meeting centers will remain closed.

