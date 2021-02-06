UAE records 3,276 new COVID-19 cases, 4,041 recoveries and 12 deaths

The UAE has recorded 3,276 new COVID-19 cases, 4,041 recoveries and 12 deaths, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

WAM reported that 150,706 COVID-19 tests were also conducted in the past 24 hours.

To date, the UAE has recorded 323,402 cases, 301,081 recoveries and 914 deaths.

Dubai received its first shipment of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, making it the third COVID-19 vaccine approved and offered by the UAE in its nationwide inoculation drive.

The vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, was manufactured in, and shipped to the UAE from India.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The UAE’s vaccination program is well underway, with more than four million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country.

The country has so far approved the Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines and the inoculation drive is currently operating from over 100 different sites across the UAE.

