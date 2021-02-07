Abu Dhabi bans gatherings, limits capacity in malls, beaches, restaurants

The United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi on Sunday imposed a new list of restrictions in an effort to curb the recent surge of coronavirus infections in the country, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced.
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has capped operating capacity of commercial, economic and tourism activities, effective 7 February, to bolster precautionary measures implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/0dhEaNceDd— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 7, 2021
The committee also approved closing all movie theatres and prohibiting parties and gatherings, while limiting the number of people to 10 for marriage ceremonies and family gatherings and 20 for funerals and mourning services.— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 7, 2021
SHOW MORE
The committee recommended intensifying inspection and monitoring of all sectors to ensure compliance with precautionary measures, and reporting violators to the Attorney-General.— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 7, 2021