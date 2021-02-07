Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi updates, reduces ‘green list’ of quarantine-free countries

The United Arab Emirates’ capital of Abu Dhabi has updated its list of countries and destinations from which travelers can enter the emirate without the need to go into quarantine, deleting neighboring countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman in the process.

The current list of countries where arrivals can enter without self-isolating for two weeks currently stands at: Australia, Bhutan, Brunei, China, Greenland, Hong Kong region (China), Iceland, Mauritius, Mongolia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and Singapore.

The list was updated and shortened to only include 12 countries on Sunday, February 7. The quarantine exemption applies to all passengers traveling on a direct flight from any of the countries or regions listed above or who took part in the National Vaccination Program in the UAE and traveling from any of the countries or regions listed, according to Eithad Airlines’ travel guide on entering the UAE capital.

From the old list, Bahrain, Isle of Man, Kuwait, Macao, New Caledonia, Oman, Qatar, Sao Tome and Principe, St. Kitts and Nevis, Taipei and Thailand were removed.

Abu Dhabi on Sunday imposed a new list of restrictions in an effort to curb the recent surge of coronavirus infections in the country, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office. The new restrictions include prohibiting all gatherings and parties in the capital city and closing all movie theaters. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed to attend marriage ceremonies and family gatherings, according to the announcement.

