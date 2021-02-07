UAE vaccine centers to focus on elderly, those with chronic conditions: WAM

Vaccination centers across the Uunted Arab Emirates will focus on vaccinating the elderly and people with chronic conditions as part of a temporary measure amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the state news agency WAM has reported.

According to a circular issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the announcement was made in line with its vaccine rollout plan to ensure acquired community immunity and contain the disease.

The ministry added that over the coming four to six weeks, the vaccine rollout will be increasingly focused on inoculating as many as possible from both the elderly and people with chronic diseases who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

During this period, other segments of society may get vaccinated after prior appointment with inoculation centers available across the nation.

The Ministry called upon the families of the elderly people and those with chronic diseases to ensure their vaccination in order to protect their health.

Last Update: Sunday, 07 February 2021 KSA 07:49 - GMT 04:49