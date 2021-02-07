UAE detects 3,093 new COVID-19 cases as recoveries rise by 4,678

The United Arab Emirates detected 3,093 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 326,495, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.

The UAE has been recording a surge of infections since December, with officials reporting over 3,000 new cases every day for several weeks.

Seven people died due to complications caused by COVID-19. This brings the virus-related death toll in the country to 921.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose by 4,678 to 305,759 in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

To curb the spread of the coronavirus, the capital Abu Dhabi enforced new restrictions on its citizens and residents. Dubai had a week earlier also imposed restrictions on restaurants, malls, and beaches and ordered the closure of bars and pubs.

Last Update: Sunday, 07 February 2021 KSA 13:10 - GMT 10:10