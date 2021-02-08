French Health Minister Olivier Veran was vaccinated on Monday against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in the city of Melun, in the Paris region, BFM television reported.

“I didn’t feel anything. You were great,” Veran told the nurse who administered the shot.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,299,637 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 105,350,590 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 64,157,800 are now considered recovered.

