Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 

The decision to reimpose a curfew to curb the coronavirus outbreak in Saudi Arabia is being considered and will be determined by the public’s adherence to preventative measures in the coming weeks, Ministry of Interior spokesman Lt. Col. Talal al-Shalhoub said on Sunday.

If citizens and residents in the Kingdom continue to violate the protocols currently imposed by the interior ministry and the health ministry, then a curfew is highly likely, he added.

“Despite all the efforts made by the government and the continuous warnings to adhere to the precautionary measures, it is unfortunate that violations are being monitored continuously,” al-Shalhoub said.

As many as 31,868 violations were recorded in the past week across Saudi Arabia, a 72 percent increase from the previous week, the spokesman added.

Man uses his mobile phone at an empty cafe, following the outbreak of coronavirus, as per Saudi government ban to close all cafes and restaurants in Riyadh. (Reuters)

More than 80 percent of the coronavirus infections reported in recent weeks in the Kingdom resulted from family events, weddings, and restaurant gatherings, health ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said on Sunday.

“The global and local studies have revealed that more than 80 percent of the coronavirus infections are reported following family events, weddings and restaurant gatherings,” he said.

Al-Abd al-Ali warned against gatherings in public places and the lack of compliance to social distancing protocols and face masks.

Saudi Arabia suspended indoor dining services in restaurants and cafes, and banned gatherings outside of restaurants for takeout orders.

The country has reported 361,515 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus so far, and 6,402 COVID-19-related deaths.

