Saudi Arabia on Monday reported 356 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 370,634, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Kingdom recorded 298 new recoveries, bringing the total to 361,813. The death toll rose by four to 6,406.

Riyadh reported 164 new cases Monday, while the Eastern Province had 80 new COVID-19 cases, and Mecca had 47.

There are 2,415 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, 401 of which are critical cases.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (356) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (4) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (298) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (361,813) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/TfZn7FZRvI — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) February 8, 2021

The decision to reimpose a curfew to curb the coronavirus outbreak in Saudi Arabia is being considered and will be determined by the public’s adherence to preventative measures in the coming weeks, Ministry of Interior spokesman Lt. Col. Talal al-Shalhoub said on Sunday.

If citizens and residents in the Kingdom continue to violate the protocols currently imposed by the interior ministry and the health ministry, then a curfew is highly likely, he added.

