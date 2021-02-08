Dubai is rolling out a home vaccination campaign for senior citizens in light of the latest spike in COVID-19 cases, the Dubai Media Office announced earlier this week.

The at-home vaccine program is a joint initiative launched by the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Health and Prevention, the country’s Community Development Authority and Dubai Health Authority.

The new initiative aims to vaccinate seniors who are unable to visit vaccination centers to ensure easy access to the dose as they are at a higher risk of being severely affected by COVID-19.

The UAE aims to vaccinate 8,000 citizens during the campaign’s first phase, a statement released by the government on Sunday read.

According to Dubai Media Office, the country’s vaccination drive has so far administered over 4 million vaccines as of February 6 and is currently one of the world’s leading campaign to vaccinate people against COVID-19.

“The CDA said the initiative launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and Dubai Health Authority reflects the high priority given to protecting vulnerable sections of the community and providing senior citizens with the best medical care and quality of life,” the UAE government statement read.

Dubai’s health authorities are on track to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to 100 percent of its adult population by the fourth quarter of 2021, state news agency WAM reported.

The vaccines are offered to all residents for free across more than 150 medical centers.

