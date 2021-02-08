The United Arab Emirates 2,798 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 329,293, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Monday.

Eight people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll in the country to 930.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the country climbed by 3,933 to 309,692.

Abu Dhabi on Sunday imposed a new list of restrictions in an effort to curb the recent surge of coronavirus infections in the country.

Gatherings and parties will be strictly prohibited in the capital city, and movie theaters will be closed. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed to attend marriage ceremonies and family gatherings, the circular said.

A maximum of 20 people will be allowed to attend funerals and mourning services, it added.

The number of people allowed in shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, public and private pools and beaches has also been limited.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has capped operating capacity of commercial, economic and tourism activities, effective 7 February, to bolster precautionary measures implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/0dhEaNceDd — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 7, 2021

