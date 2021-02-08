.
.
.
.
Language

UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours

A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves holds a sign at Mall of the Emirates after the UAE government eased a curfew and allowed stores to reopen, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 5, 2020. (AP)
A woman holds a sign at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. (File photo: AP)
Coronavirus

UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates 2,798 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 329,293, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Eight people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll in the country to 930.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the country climbed by 3,933 to 309,692.

Abu Dhabi on Sunday imposed a new list of restrictions in an effort to curb the recent surge of coronavirus infections in the country.

Gatherings and parties will be strictly prohibited in the capital city, and movie theaters will be closed. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed to attend marriage ceremonies and family gatherings, the circular said.

A maximum of 20 people will be allowed to attend funerals and mourning services, it added.

The number of people allowed in shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, public and private pools and beaches has also been limited.

Read more:

Dubai launches at-home COVID-19 vaccinations for senior citizens

Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Biden: US will not lift Iran sanctions to get them back to the table Biden: US will not lift Iran sanctions to get them back to the table
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM

Before you go

Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city
Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city

Explore More