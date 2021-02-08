Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM

Dubai’s health authorities are on track to administer COVID-19 vaccination to 100 percent of its adult population by the fourth quarter of 2021, according to state news agency WAM.

In a tweet, Wam shared an interview with Dr Amer Sharif, head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control center and Bloomberg TV in an interview broadcast in which he praised the response among the emirate’s population to get inoculated against coronavirus.

Dubai on track to vaccinate 100% of adult population by Q4 of 2021#WamNews https://t.co/WL6Sopobij pic.twitter.com/E2iVV4pc9L — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) February 7, 2021

Dr Sharif said: “We have seen a great response to our vaccination campaign from the Dubai community, and I would like to thank them for their sense of responsibility.”

Dr Sharif said Dubai also has a shorter-term target of vaccinating 50 percent of its “population of eligible adults” by the end of March 2021.

“We are one of the world’s leading countries to ramp up vaccination,” he noted.

Dubai has started a massive free vaccination campaign, with more than 120 vaccination centers set up.

Several more will be established in the coming weeks.

The emirate currently offers the Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, all three of which have been approved by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention.

“Our health authorities are further monitoring more vaccines for approval,” Dr Sharif said.

Dubai is set to receive new supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, following discussions with the manufacturer’s representatives in the region, he added. “We expect 100 percent vaccination of Dubai’s eligible adult population by the fourth quarter of 2021.”

Speaking about Dubai’s robust preparedness for dealing with any COVID-19 scenario, Dr Sharif said: “We have been very agile in our ability to surge capacity in our healthcare system, through very successful public-private sector partnerships. We are able to cater to all COVID-19 patients who require treatment in Dubai.”

He said Dubai has created a meticulous strategy to combat the current COVID-19 situation with measures optimized to protect both lives and livelihoods.

“We have looked at the different options when it comes to full or partial lockdown.”

“Our strategy is to strike a balance between the safety of our people and their social wellbeing and economic sustainability.”

Last Update: Monday, 08 February 2021 KSA 06:52 - GMT 03:52