French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday he was considering using COVID-19 vaccines other than the one developed by AstraZeneca in French overseas territories.

Veran also told France Info radio that he expected that between 3.5 million and 4 million people in France would have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of February.

