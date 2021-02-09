.
Over 97 pct of recent COVID deaths in Israel were people who weren’t vaccinated: PM

Israeli PM Netanyahu stands inside the courtroom just before the start of a hearing in his corruption trial at Jerusalem’s District Court February 8, 2021. (Reuben Castro/Pool via Reuters)
Over 97 pct of recent COVID deaths in Israel were people who weren’t vaccinated: PM

More than 97 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Israel over the past month were people who had not been vaccinated, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday, as his government tries to increase turnout for the Pfizer vaccine developed with German partner BioNTech.

Around 38 percent of Israel’s 9 million population have received at least one vaccine dose, the Health Ministry says. But government goals of achieving 50 percent coverage and reopening the economy next month have been challenged as the daily vaccination pace ebbs.

“We are in a national emergency,” Netanyahu told reporters.

“I want to give you a jarring fact: Over the last month - the last 30 days - 1,536 people have died (of COVID-19) in the State of Israel. More than 97 percent of them had not been vaccinated. Fewer than 3 percent had been vaccinated.”

The vaccination drive began on Dec. 19 with a focus on Israelis over the age of 60 and other high-risk groups. Israel has since lowered the eligible age to 16, but sees less urgency among younger citizens who are less prone to dangerous coronavirus complications.

Israeli officials also believe some people are swayed by rumors of potential lasting side-effects from the vaccines.

Dismissing vaccine skepticism as “fake news”, Netanyahu added: “We are a vaccination nation. We have vaccines for every citizen, for everyone ... If you go and get vaccinated you are saving your lives.”

