A handout picture provided by the Saudi Ministry of Media on July 25, 2020, shows members of the medical team from Saudi Health ministry at the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport. (AFP)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia reports 353 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 370,987, according to the health ministry.

Of the new cases, 168 were confirmed in the city of Riyadh, 66 in Eastern Region and 38 in Mecca.

A total of 249 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total to 362,062.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 6,410 after four people died due to COVID-19 complications.

