Saudi Arabia reports 353 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 370,987, according to the health ministry.



Of the new cases, 168 were confirmed in the city of Riyadh, 66 in Eastern Region and 38 in Mecca.



A total of 249 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total to 362,062.



Meanwhile, the death toll reached 6,410 after four people died due to COVID-19 complications.



