The United Arab Emirates has reported 3,310 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 332,603 on Tuesday, the official WAM News Agency reported.



Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



An additional 3,368 individuals also recovered, raising the total recoveries to 313,060.



Meanwhile, 17 fatalities were reported, raising the death toll to 947.





The daily number of infections in the United Arab Emirates crossed the 3,000 threshold on January 12 and continued to climb, hitting nearly 4,000 daily cases. The daily toll has slightly dropped in recent days.

