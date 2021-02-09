.
.
.
.
UAE reports 3,310 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 332,603

People sit as they wait their turn for vaccine trials at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 6, 2020. Picture taken October 6, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates has reported 3,310 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 332,603 on Tuesday, the official WAM News Agency reported.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

An additional 3,368 individuals also recovered, raising the total recoveries to 313,060.

Meanwhile, 17 fatalities were reported, raising the death toll to 947.


The daily number of infections in the United Arab Emirates crossed the 3,000 threshold on January 12 and continued to climb, hitting nearly 4,000 daily cases. The daily toll has slightly dropped in recent days.

