There is insufficient evidence to determine that COVID-19 was being spread in China’s central Wuhan before December 2019, a joint WHO and Chinese expert mission into the origins of the pandemic in Wuhan said Tuesday.

“There is no indication of the transmission of the Sars-Cov-2 in the population of the period before Dec 2019,” said Liang Wannian, head of the China team, at a press conference, adding that there was “not enough evidence” to determine if the virus had spread in the city prior to that.

The mission also said it had not found the animal host responsible for transferring the virus to humans.

Transmission from animals was likely but so far “the reservoir hosts remain to be identified,” Wannian added.