UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic

The UAE reported on Tuesday 17 new coronavirus deaths, the highest since the start of the pandemic, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) data showed.

The Ministry of Health also reported 3,310 new COVID-19 infections and 3,368 new recoveries on Tuesday. The country’s coronavirus tally now stands at 332,603 confirmed cases, 313,060 recovered patients and 947 deaths.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The numbers of daily infections in the UAE has been rising since the beginning of January, crossing the 2,000 threshold for the first time on January 6, and the 3,000 mark on January 12.

The UAE continued its efforts in ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, giving out 113,495 doses in the last 24 hours, to reach 4,527,144 as a total number of doses and with a rate of 45.77 doses per 100 people as vaccine distribution.

Health authorities in the country highlighted the precautionary measures taken and the imposition of penalties on violators amid a rise in infections. The NCEMA had said the country would witness “more stringent procedures against violators in the coming period.”

Dubai tightened at the beginning of February coronavirus restrictions on entertainment and leisure venues and activities, shutting down bars and reducing capacities at malls and hotels.

The travel and tourism hub also recently updated its travel protocols, limited the number of people allowed in social gatherings and suspended elective medical procedures.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Dubai tightens coronavirus restrictions: Closes bars, reduces mall, hotel capacity

Updated rules: Dubai ramps up coronavirus restrictions amid rising cases in UAE

Coronavirus: UAE COVID-19 daily cases near record 4,000 infections, uptrend continues