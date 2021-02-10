COVID-19 vaccinations to begin in Japan middle of next week: PM

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday that the country would begin COVID-19 vaccinations from the middle of next week.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Suga was speaking at a meeting with officials of the government and the ruling party. Suga had earlier said the vaccinations would start in mid-February.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

AstraZeneca applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Japan

Tokyo Olympics to be held on time regardless of COVID-19 developments: Committee

Japan set to extend state of emergency, likely for another month