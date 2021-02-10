.
Bahrain approves Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use: State TV

A woman displays her COVID-19 vaccine certificate in front of the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Center in the capital Manama, on December 24, 2020. (AFP)
Bahrain has authorized Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Bahrain TV’s twitter account said on Wednesday.

Bahrain already uses the Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccine, one manufactured by Chinese state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm, and the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Bahrain on Tuesday registered 759 new daily infections, slightly above a record hit in September. It banned prayers at mosques for two weeks as of Thursday, state news agency BNA said. Daily infections had fallen below 200 late last year.


