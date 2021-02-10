Bahrain has authorized Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Bahrain TV’s twitter account said on Wednesday.

Bahrain already uses the Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccine, one manufactured by Chinese state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm, and the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Bahrain on Tuesday registered 759 new daily infections, slightly above a record hit in September. It banned prayers at mosques for two weeks as of Thursday, state news agency BNA said. Daily infections had fallen below 200 late last year.





Read more:

Gulf countries re-impose COVID-19 restrictions as new cases near 2020 highs

Dubai’s RoboCafe is a boon amid COVID-19, reduces human interactions

UAE records 3,539 new COVID-19 cases, 2,993 recoveries and 9 deaths