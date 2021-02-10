.
China administers over 40 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines to key groups

A medical worker prepares to administer a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a man at a vaccination site, during a government-organised visit, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China January 19, 2021.
A medical worker prepares to administer a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a man at a vaccination site in Shanghai, China. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

China administers over 40 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines to key groups

Reuters, Beijing

China has administered 40.52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for key groups of people as of February 9, Mi Feng, spokesman for the National Health Commission, said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

State media Global Times said in January that China was aiming to vaccinate 50 million people before the start of the Lunar New Year in mid-February.



WHO mission to China says COVID-19’s animal source not yet identified

President Xi says China open to ‘vaccine cooperation’ with Eastern Europe

WHO mission member says ‘don’t rely’ on US virus intelligence

