China has administered 40.52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for key groups of people as of February 9, Mi Feng, spokesman for the National Health Commission, said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

State media Global Times said in January that China was aiming to vaccinate 50 million people before the start of the Lunar New Year in mid-February.





