Dubai authorities have issued a fine of 50,000aed ($13,000) to the organizer of a yacht party, while each partygoer was fined 15,000aed ($4,000) for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures, the Dubai Media Office announced on Wednesday.

“Dubai Police, in cooperation with Dubai Tourism, issues a AED50,000 fine to the organizer of a private party on a yacht violating social distancing & COVID-19 precautionary measures. Each participant was also fined AED15,000,” the media office said in a tweet.

The operator’s license has been suspended for one month, the office added.

A video shared on Twitter showed blurred footage of people on board the yacht and loud music can be heard in the background.



On Tuesday, authorities also fined an organizer and attendees of a private house party that also violated precautionary measures.

In January, authorities issued tighter restrictions on social gatherings, weddings, restaurants and gyms, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management outlined the new rules which included reducing the number of attendees at social events, increasing the required distance between tables at restaurants and workout equipment at gyms.

Authorities limited the attendees for weddings, social events, and private parties to a maximum of 10 first-degree relatives only. This rule, which went into effect on January 27, was applied to all events whether held at hotels, venues, or homes.

The daily number of infections in the United Arab Emirates, which includes Dubai, crossed the 3,000 threshold on January 12 and continued to climb, hitting nearly 4,000 daily cases. The daily toll has slightly dropped in recent days.

