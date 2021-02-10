Spain's health ministry said on Wednesday that under 55-year olds without major health complications who contracted COVID-19 will have to wait six months from their diagnosis before receiving a vaccine.



Justifying the decision, the ministry said cases of reinfection within six months are "exceptional," in a document defining the national vaccine strategy. So far, the only people under 55 being vaccinated are health-care professionals.

The measure will apply to the three vaccines currently being distributed in Spain and is provisional pending any further research, the ministry said.

