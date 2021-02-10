.
Spain's COVID-19 patients eligible for vaccine after six months from diagnosis

A hospital staff member prepares to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Hospital de Sant Pau, after Catalonia's government imposed new restrictions in an effort to control a COVID-19 third wave, in Barcelona, Spain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A hospital staff member prepares to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Hospital de Sant Pau, after Catalonia's government imposed new restrictions in an effort to control a COVID-19 third wave, in Barcelona, Spain. (Reuters)
Reuters, Madrid

Spain's health ministry said on Wednesday that under 55-year olds without major health complications who contracted COVID-19 will have to wait six months from their diagnosis before receiving a vaccine.

Justifying the decision, the ministry said cases of reinfection within six months are "exceptional," in a document defining the national vaccine strategy. So far, the only people under 55 being vaccinated are health-care professionals.

The measure will apply to the three vaccines currently being distributed in Spain and is provisional pending any further research, the ministry said.

