.
.
.
.
Language

Sri Lanka lifts COVID-19 victim burial ban

Sri Lankan health workers carry a coffin carrying remains of a COVID -19 victim to a cremation furnace as relatives watch from a distance in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP)
Sri Lankan health workers carry a coffin carrying remains of a COVID -19 victim to a cremation furnace as relatives watch from a distance in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP)
Coronavirus

Sri Lanka lifts COVID-19 victim burial ban

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Colombo

Published: Updated:

Sri Lanka will begin giving permission for Muslims who die of COVID-19 to be buried, the prime minister said Wednesday, following an outcry over a previous ban.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gave the assurance in response to a question from a lawmaker in Parliament.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Sri Lanka has required the cremation of all people who die from COVID-19, saying the virus in human remains could contaminate underground water.

Muslims and non-Muslims have protested the rule over the past year, calling it unscientific and insensitive of Muslim religious beliefs. The United Nations and the United States have also raised concerns with the government.

The World Health Organization and Sri Lankan doctors’ groups have said COVID-19 victims can either be buried or cremated.

Muslim lawmaker Rishard Bathiudeen said he is happy with Rajapaksa’s assurance, but that the government should implement it by withdrawing the compulsory cremation rule.

“Many people have been cremated before and their families are living in great agony. I am happy that they showed some compassion even at this stage, but it has to be implemented soon because people are dying every day,” he said.

Sri Lanka is a predominantly Buddhist country where it is customary for Buddhists and Hindus, the second largest religious group, to cremate the dead.

Muslims make up about 7 percent of the country’s 22 million people.

Sri Lanka has reported 71,211 coronavirus cases, including 370 deaths.

Read more:

Sri Lanka’s Muslim COVID-19 victims could be buried in the Maldives

Sri Lanka holy man’s ‘miracle’ COVID-19 potion turns sour

Sri Lankans protest forced cremation of Muslim baby after burial ban

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars? What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars?
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister
Hope Probe: UAE visitors to receive ‘Martian Ink’ passport stamp upon arrival Hope Probe: UAE visitors to receive ‘Martian Ink’ passport stamp upon arrival
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit
UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic
Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More