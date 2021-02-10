.
A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves holds a sign at Mall of the Emirates after the UAE government eased a curfew and allowed stores to reopen, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 5, 2020. (AP)
UAE records 3,539 new COVID-19 cases, 2,993 recoveries and 9 deaths

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 3,539 new COVID-19 cases, 2,993 recoveries and nine deaths due to complications within the last 24 hours, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced on Wednesday.

The UAE also conducted 166,879 coronavirus tests since yesterday, the NCEMA added.

Despite a spike in cases, the county is currently leading one of the world's most efficient vaccination drives, with already over 4 million administered vaccines. Vaccines are provided to people free of charge and are currently provided in over 120 vaccination centers across the UAE.

“We have seen a great response to our vaccination campaign from the Dubai community, and I would like to thank them for their sense of responsibility,” Dr Amer Sharif, head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control center, told Bloomberg on Monday, according to state news agency WAM.

He also added that Dubai has a shorter-term target of vaccinating 50 percent of its “population of eligible adults” by the end of March 2021.

“We are one of the world’s leading countries to ramp up vaccination,” he said.

On Monday, WAM reported that the emirate of Dubai was on track to vaccinating 100 percent of the city's population by the fourth quarter of 2021.

