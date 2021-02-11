.
EU, WHO help with COVID-19 vaccinations in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine

Syringes filled with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine await to be administered at the Kedren Community Health Center on January 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)
Reuters, Paris

The European Union and the World Health Organization on Thursday said they would spend 40 million euros ($48.48 million) over three years to ensure better access to COVID-19 vaccines in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

“The funds will initially be used to support the phases of preparedness and readiness, with an emphasis on imminent needs in strategic areas such as planning, equipment & supplies, training of health workers and information,” the WHO said.

“This will be followed with support for effective deployment and monitoring of vaccine roll-out.”

