In this file photo taken on November 17, 2020 An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca on November 17, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Morocco to receive 4 mln doses of AstraZeneva COVID-19 vaccine from India 

Reuters, Rabat 

Morocco will receive a second batch of 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, having begun Africa’s first national vaccination campaign two weeks ago, health ministry sources said.

The shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured by India’s Serum Institute is expected to arrive at Casablanca airport on Thursday afternoon.

“This new batch would enable a steady continuation of Morocco’s national vaccination campaign,” said Said Afif, a member of the health ministry’s scientific committee.

An elderly man receives the COVID-19 vaccine during a national coronavirus vaccination campaign, in Sale. (Reuters)
An elderly man receives the COVID-19 vaccine during a national coronavirus vaccination campaign, in Sale. (Reuters)

The latest batch of AstraZeneca vaccines follows 2 million doses received last month and 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm.

By Wednesday Morocco had vaccinated 746,116 people and reported 476,689 coronavirus infections and 8,436 deaths.

The country has ordered enough vaccine for 33 million people and aims to inoculate 80 percent of the population.

