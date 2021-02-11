.
.
.
.
Language

Philippines to receive China-donated COVID-19 vaccines for medical staff, military

A city hall employee (L) takes part in a vaccination simulation in Manila. (AFP)
A city hall employee (L) takes part in a vaccination simulation in Manila. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Philippines to receive China-donated COVID-19 vaccines for medical staff, military

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Manila

Published: Updated:

The Philippines is set to receive 600,000 doses this month of Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine donated by China, a portion of which will be used to inoculate military personnel, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque told a regular news conference the Feb. 23 arrival of the vaccines is certain, but they would not be administered without the approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

So far, only shots developed by AstraZeneca and the vaccine of Pfizer and BioNTech have been approved for emergency use in the country.

Roque said regulators have allowed “compassionate use” of 10,000 doses of a vaccine developed by China’s Sinopharm for President Rodrigo Duterte’s security detail.

Roque said 100,000 of the 600,000 Sinovac doses will be given to soldiers and the rest for medical workers.

The Philippines aims to start its mass vaccination program using 117,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine secured through the COVAX international vaccine-sharing facility, which are also due to be delivered this month.

The Philippines has negotiated supply agreements with Moderna, Gamaleya, Janssen, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Novavax for 148 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, the bulk of which are is expected to arrive in the second and third quarters of this year.

It is aiming this year to inoculate 70 million adults, or two-thirds of the country’s 108 million people, to achieve herd immunity.

The Philippines has recorded 541,000 infections, including 11,400 deaths.

Read more:

Philippines plans to roll out vaccine by Feb., entire population by 2023

Philippines’ Duterte accuses EU of holding coronavirus vaccines hostage

A new pandemic? Here’s what happened the last time Nipah virus spread

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait
Iran-backed Houthis claim attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport Iran-backed Houthis claim attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia shuts down 12 mosques, Bahrain suspends all group prayers Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia shuts down 12 mosques, Bahrain suspends all group prayers
7.7-magnitude earthquake generates small South Pacific tsunami 7.7-magnitude earthquake generates small South Pacific tsunami
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince unveils luxury Red Sea project 'Coral Bloom' designs Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince unveils luxury Red Sea project 'Coral Bloom' designs

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More