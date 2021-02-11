.
Saudi Arabia records 364 COVID-19 infections, five deaths

A Saudi woman waits to get a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh. (Reuters)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 364 new coronavirus cases and five deaths, according to the Ministry of Health, bringing the total number to 371,720 cases and 6,420 deaths.

The number of recoveries in the Kingdom rose by 274 to 362,642.

There are 2,658 active COVID-19 cases in the country, the healthy ministry said, adding that 437 of them are critical cases.

The capital, Riyadh, recorded 176 new coronavirus cases Thursday, while the Eastern Province had 85, and Mecca reported 43 new cases.

Hotels in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh in January posted their best performance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data provider STR, boosted by domestic demand.

A university in Saudi Arabia has started the first phase of clinical trails for the production of a local COVID-19 vaccine with the support of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Education.

