UAE records 3,525 new COVID-19 cases, 3,734 recoveries and 18 deaths

A safety sign is seen at the entrance of a restaurant in Mall of the Emirates after the UAE government eased a curfew and allowed stores to reopen, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 5, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 3,525 new COVID-19 cases, 3,734 recoveries and 18 deaths within the last 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced on Thursday.

The UAE conducted 180,340 coronavirus tests as part of its plans to exceed the scope of their testing.

Thursday’s new COVID-19 cases indicate a slight decrease from Wednesday’s cases but an increase in deaths.

The country has toughened it’s COVID-19 restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the virus and has ramped up its vaccination drive, making it one of the world’s top countries in vaccinating residents.

As of yet, over 4 million people have been vaccinated. The emirate of Dubai has expressed great confidence in the program, claiming that the city is on track to vaccinating 100 percent of its population by Q4 2021.

