.
.
.
.
Language

Australia to produce own AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by March 

A medical worker swabs a member of the public at the Bondi Beach drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre as the city experiences an outbreak in Sydney, Australia, December 21, 2020. (Reuters)
A medical worker swabs a member of the public in Sydney. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Australia to produce own AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by March 

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Melbourne 

Published: Updated:

Australia is on track to manufacture and administer its own version of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March, the health minister said on Friday.

For more more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Health Minister Greg Hunt was speaking at biotechnology company CSL Ltd.’s plant in Melbourne where the first doses are nearing completion.

The first of Australia’s 20 million doses of German manufactured Pfizer vaccine is to be administered in late February.

The first of the 1.2 million doses of overseas-made AstraZeneca vaccine is to be available in Australia by early March, although the Australian regulator has yet to approve it.

The government maintains that Australia’s relatively low incidence of COVID-19 does not justify emergency vaccine approvals.

The government expects that everyone among Australia’s population of 26 million who wants to be vaccinated and is over the age of 16 will have access to a vaccine by October.

Read more:

Morocco to receive 4 mln doses of AstraZeneva COVID-19 vaccine from India

Saudi Arabian university begins first phase of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

US to get 200 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna: Biden

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption  Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption 
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle
All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician
Bitcoin surges to all-time high after BNY Mellon launches new Digital Assets division Bitcoin surges to all-time high after BNY Mellon launches new Digital Assets division
Egypt builds 36km barrier around Sharm el-Sheikh in bid to protect tourists Egypt builds 36km barrier around Sharm el-Sheikh in bid to protect tourists
United Airlines eyes 200 small electric air taxis that will zip people to airports United Airlines eyes 200 small electric air taxis that will zip people to airports

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More