.
.
.
.
Language

Dubai ramps up healthcare capacity to deal with rising COVID-19 cases 

Laboratory workers bag a biological sample at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai on April 9, 2020.
Laboratory workers bag a sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Dubai. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Dubai ramps up healthcare capacity to deal with rising COVID-19 cases 

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Dubai has had to implement a “surge” in its healthcare capacity, recruiting workers from abroad and increasing beds for coronavirus patients, as infections rise despite a vaccination rush, a senior official told AFP.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The emirate, one of the first destinations to reopen to tourism last year, became a magnet for visitors escaping dreary winter weather and harsh Covid-19 restrictions.

But the open-door policy has been in the spotlight in recent weeks as some 500,000 tourists flocked to its luxury resorts and sunny beaches over the end-of-year holiday period, triggering a sharp spike in cases.

While the UAE, of which Dubai is a member, doesn’t give a breakdown for each of its seven emirates, the Gulf nation has recorded more than 128,000 coronavirus cases since the beginning of 2021, compared to just 52,000 in the last 40 days of 2020.

The number of deaths has also jumped, with 125 in the past 10 days, out of 974 since the crisis began.

Despite having some 80 major healthcare facilities in the city of 3.4 million, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has had to increase its medical capacity, its deputy director general Alawi Alsheikh-Ali said in an interview this week.

“Recently when the numbers started to rise again... the health system has managed to surge its capacity to stay ahead of the curve and make sure that every patient today in Dubai... who needs care, gets it without any interruption,” he said.

At the start of the pandemic, Dubai’s sprawling World Trade Centre was converted to a 3,000-bed field hospital to treat coronavirus patients.

Authorities have said the pop-up facility can be “reactivated within hours” if needed.

“The capacity in Dubai now is ahead of the surge, and has been able to absorb the rise in numbers appropriately,” Alsheikh-Ali said, dismissing suggestions that the medical system was straining to cope.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai's latest COVID-19 rules for weddings, restaurants, gyms, concerts

More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule

Dubai fines yacht party organizer $13k, partygoers $4k for breaking COVID-19 rules

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician
This is how experts are tracking the spread of COVID-19 variants This is how experts are tracking the spread of COVID-19 variants
Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption  Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption 
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle
Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report
Bitcoin surges to all-time high after BNY Mellon launches new Digital Assets division Bitcoin surges to all-time high after BNY Mellon launches new Digital Assets division

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More