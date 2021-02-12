.
France’s health authority recommends one vaccine dose for recovered COVID-19 patients

A health worker displays a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Robert Ballanger hospita in Aulnay-sous-Bois, north of Paris, Wednesday, Jan.6, 2021. Amid public outcry, France's health minister promised Tuesday an exponential acceleration of his country's shockingly slow coronavirus vaccination process. (Christophe Archambault/Pool Photo via AP)
A health worker displays a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in France. (File photo: AP)
Coronavirus

France's health authority recommends one vaccine dose for recovered COVID-19 patients

AFP, Paris

France on Friday recommended that people who have already recovered from Covid-19 infection receive a single vaccine dose, becoming the first country to issue such advice.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Its public health authority said that people who had previously been infected with Covid-19 develop an immune response similar to that bestowed by a vaccine dose, and that a single dose after infection would likely suffice.

-Developing

