Germany extends COVID-19 medical aid for Portugal by 6 weeks

A member of the German Army adjusts the googles of a health professional outside the houses of employees of the Toennies factory, who are under lockdown after a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the meatpacking plant, in Verl, Germany. (Reuters)
Reuters, Berlin

Germany’s armed forces will extend their pandemic medical aid for Portugal by six weeks, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was quoted as saying on Friday.

“The armed forces will support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Portugal for another six weeks,” Kramp-Karrenbauer told newspaper group Funke.

“We stand together in Europe and help where the need is greatest,” she added.

