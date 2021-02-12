Germany’s armed forces will extend their pandemic medical aid for Portugal by six weeks, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was quoted as saying on Friday.



“The armed forces will support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Portugal for another six weeks,” Kramp-Karrenbauer told newspaper group Funke.

“We stand together in Europe and help where the need is greatest,” she added.

