Police in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi has referred 1,688 individuals for breaking precautionary measures in place against the coronavirus for organizing and attending gatherings.

“Abu Dhabi Police referred 1,688 gathering violations to the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution and urges all community members to adhere to precautionary measures. This includes not organizing or attending gatherings, especially in the desert and on private farms, or celebrations in public areas. Abu Dhabi Police emphasized that monitoring campaigns are being intensified,” the Abu Dhabi Media office said in a statement.

.@ADPoliceHQ has referred 1,688 gathering violations to the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution and urges all community members to adhere to precautionary measures. pic.twitter.com/nZdxXSdc4Y — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 11, 2021

The statement said that 47 individuals were referred for organizing gatherings while 1,641 individuals were referred to the courts for attending.

Abu Police reminded people that breakings rules on gatherings carry hefty finds; $2,722 (10,000 AED) for organizing and $1,361 (5,000 AED) for attending.

On Thursday, the UAE recorded its highest daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic, reporting 18 deaths and beating the previous day’s record of 18. It also confirmed 3,525 new COVID-19 cases and 3,734 recoveries within the last 24 hours, according to the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

A day earlier in neighboring Dubai, authorities issued a fine of $13,000 (50,000 AED) to the organizer of a yacht party, while each partygoer was fined $4,000 (15,000 AED) for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures, according to the Dubai Media Office.

